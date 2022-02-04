Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Missing Alabama girl found safe; Amber Alert canceled

The Amber Alert for Eidy Aracely Tzi Coc has been canceled.
The Amber Alert for Eidy Aracely Tzi Coc has been canceled.(Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By WTVY Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY/Gray News) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has canceled an Amber Alert issued Thursday evening for a 12-year-old Alabama girl.

Law enforcement sources say Eidy Aracely Tzi Coc has been found and is safe.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued the Amber Alert for Eidy at 6:23 p.m. Law enforcement said at the time that Eidy was believed to be in extreme danger.

Eidy may have been traveling with a Hispanic male by the name of Alvaro Cucul occupying a black 2017 GMC Acadia.

The Enterprise Police Department is now investigating the alleged abduction of Eidy.

Eidy may have been traveling with a Hispanic male by the name of Alvaro Cucul occupying a black...
Eidy may have been traveling with a Hispanic male by the name of Alvaro Cucul occupying a black 2017 GMC Acadia.(Enterprise Police Department)

Copyright 2022 WTVY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lone Grove police chief was asked to leave a basketball game on Friday.
Lone Grove police chief asked to leave basketball game
Texoma Pkwy in Sherman on Feb. 3, 2022
Winter storm knocks out power to thousands in Texoma
A fully disabled 9-year-old, Marleigh Dunnam, got her medical marijuana card from OMMA in 2019....
Mother pleads for change after daughter taken away for medical marijuana use
People are beginning to hunker down as temperatures are starting to fall within potentially...
Local church turning pews to beds for homeless during deep freeze
To take a snow day or to go virtual? That's the question many Texoma school districts are...
Local school districts choose between snow days or virtual classes with winter storm ahead

Latest News

Charlie and Diamond were found outside locked in a crate during freezing temperatures,...
2 dogs found in crate during freezing weather looking for forever home together
A massive snow and ice storm slams the US.
As winter storm moves across US, ice becomes bigger concern
Police are still looking to identify the suspect who fell through the ceiling.
Attempted robber with gun falls through ceiling of bank, leaves when he can’t open vault
The winter storm that hit Texoma Wednesday night is shutting just about everything down, except...
Sherman BBQ joint among few places open for essential snow day workers