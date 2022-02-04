Texoma Local
Bucket truck driver killed in crash on I-35 near Ardmore

(Photo source: Raycom Image Bank)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The driver of a bucket truck was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon on Interstate 35 near Ardmore.

According to Oklahoma troopers, the 2019 Freightliner M2 was northbound at mile marker 27 around 4:30 p.m. when Samuel Jim, 31, of Jacksonville, North Carolina, lost control on the ice covered roadway, went off the highway, and overturned.

Jim was partially ejected and pinned underneath the vehicle for over two hours.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the truck was taken to the hospital with an arm injury, admitted in stable condition.

The trooper’s report stated Jim was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

