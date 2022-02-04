Texoma Local
Families enjoy snow day around Texoma

By Rebecca Baez
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Despite the snow troubles many are facing around Texoma, children and adults alike took to the hills to enjoy a day out in the snow.

“We don’t get a lot of snow, so we figure we can have fun and go sled some,” said Jonathan Sharp of Bells.

The wintry mix that has left roads iced over, provides the perfect conditions for sledding and for doing donuts in a parking lot.

“It feels great, I mean you just get an adrenaline rush from it,” said Hunter Newson of Denison.

And Texomans just keep the ingenuity coming.

“We’re gonna hook a sled to the back of a truck and pull each other around, and put some grease on the bottom of the sled,” Sharp.

A snow day is just what these families needed and spending the day together was not at all bad.

