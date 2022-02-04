Manhunt underway for escaped McCurtain Co. inmates

IDABEL, Okla. (KXII) - A manhunt is underway Friday morning for four inmates who escaped the McCurtain County Jail yesterday.

According to the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office, jailers confirmed the four inmates missing at 8:30 p.m. Thursday during a routine head count.

The escaped inmates are:

Justin Michael Hughes, age 20, 5′10,″ 170 lbs, brown hair, green eyes, from Idabel, OK

Kolby Russell Watson, age 28, 5′9,″ 150 lbs, brown hair, green eyes

Donnie Kale Middlebrooks, age 21, 6′3”, 200 lbs, brown hair & eyes, from Texarkana, TX

Jerome Lynn Rutherford, Jr., age 23, 6′, 153 lbs, black hair, brown eyes, from Idabel, OK

These inmates were being held on charges for distribution, possessing stolen property , and narcotics charges.

The four inmates are at large.

County, state, tribal, and local law enforcement officers are involved in the manhunt.

If you see any of these individuals, do not approach. Please call 911 or the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 580.286.3331.

