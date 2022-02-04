Motorists struggle on Oklahoma roads following winter storm

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Oklahoma highway patrol says these roads are dangerous but it’s not as bad as last year.

Truck driver A.J. Hager what he saw this morning.

“They’re very slippery with the rain that came last night,” Hager said. “It was raining hard down in Texas and then as I moved up into Oklahoma thats when it started getting cold enough to freeze and then now you put this snow on top and you got some slippery conditions out there.”

Hager says he’s seen plenty of foolish drivers out there.

“Most folks don’t know how to slow down that’s mostly what the trouble is,” Hager said. “I mean you need to back it down a little bit and just use a lot of caution. And don’t be aggressive cause that will put you in a ditch.

Gary Hightower with Oklahoma highway patrol says reckless driving like that lead to several crashes this morning.

“We’ve had a lot of cars sliding off the road, we’ve had some get stuck on the road earlier this morning before the plows came out,” Hightower said. “We’ve had some go down into ditches we’ve had some people hit the walls, the retaining walls blowing out their tires or axels”

Hager said as a Minnesota native, his best advice is just to stay off the roads if you can.

“I’m going to park here for the night and get these guys to feed me and yeah ill be good to go.”

OHP says there working as fast as they can to clear up road conditions and semis are advised to avoid 1-35 near mile marker 44 because the incline is too steep and slick right now.

