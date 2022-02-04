OSBI investigating fatal shooting in Choctaw Co.

SAWYER, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating a shooting that left a Hugo man dead Thursday night in a rural area near Sawyer.

According to the OSBI, just before midnight, a 9-1-1 call was received by dispatch reporting a shooting.

Choctaw County deputies and Choctaw Tribal police responded to the scene and found Lonnie Cole, 29, dead outside of the home.

At that point, the OSBI was requested by the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office.

Based on the initial investigation, the homeowner arrived at the house and found Cole in his home.

There was an altercation between the two men before the homeowner shot Cole.

No arrests have been made.

Once the OSBI investigation is complete, a prosecutorial report will be submitted to the District Attorney’s Office, who will determine if charges will be filed or not.

