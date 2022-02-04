Pursuit ends with suspect shot in Love Co.
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Okla. (KXII) - A pursuit that began in Marshall County overnight ended in Love County with the suspect shot by law enforcement.
According to the Love County Sheriff’s Office, it ended east of Marietta sometime after 3 a.m. Friday when the suspect, Todd Looney, rammed two patrol cars after being blocked in.
At that time, an officer opened fire.
Looney was taken into custody.
No officers were injured.
OSBI has been called in per protocol for an officer-involved shooting.
Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.