Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Pursuit ends with suspect shot in Love Co.

A pursuit that began in Marshall County overnight ended in Love County with the suspect shot by...
A pursuit that began in Marshall County overnight ended in Love County with the suspect shot by law enforcement.(Love Co. Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Okla. (KXII) - A pursuit that began in Marshall County overnight ended in Love County with the suspect shot by law enforcement.

According to the Love County Sheriff’s Office, it ended east of Marietta sometime after 3 a.m. Friday when the suspect, Todd Looney, rammed two patrol cars after being blocked in.

At that time, an officer opened fire.

Looney was taken into custody.

No officers were injured.

OSBI has been called in per protocol for an officer-involved shooting.

🚨Happening Now 🚨 Love County Deputies are on scene of a pursuit that initiated in Marshall County and ended here in...

Posted by Love County Sheriff Office on Friday, February 4, 2022

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texoma Pkwy in Sherman on Feb. 3, 2022
Winter storm knocks out power to thousands in Texoma
The winter storm that hit Texoma Wednesday night is shutting just about everything down, except...
Sherman BBQ joint among few places open for essential snow day workers
People are beginning to hunker down as temperatures are starting to fall within potentially...
Local church turning pews to beds for homeless during deep freeze
The Lone Grove police chief was asked to leave a basketball game on Friday.
Lone Grove police chief asked to leave basketball game
Local Co-Op outages more localized, grid not to blame.
Local co-op: Outages more localized, grid not to blame

Latest News

From top left, clockwise: Justin Hughes, Donnie Middlebrooks, Jerome Rutherford, Kolby Watson
Manhunt underway for escaped McCurtain Co. inmates
Bucket truck driver killed in crash on I-35 near Ardmore
Families enjoy snow day around Texoma
Families enjoy snow day around Texoma
This undated photo provided by the Irving, Texas, Police Departments shows Christopher Coggins....
After release from jail, Texas man accused of killing mother