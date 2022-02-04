Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Record Cold Saturday Morning, Warmer Days Ahead

Beware of re-freezing of melt-water and snow patches tonight!
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Snow and ice melted off the roads in rapid fashion Friday thanks to strong sunshine and highs that got a few degrees above freezing. However, the melt-water has re-frozen and will make for some patchy very slippery roads, especially less traveled routes, so please beware of that.

RECORD COLD: A lot of snow is still on the ground, and this will allow for a frigid night in Texoma with February 5 (daily) record lows on the chopping block tonight. This is also likely to be the coldest night of the entire winter, a few spots could get close to zero degrees! The sun is out tomorrow and with a moderate southerly breeze we reach into the 40s, dooming the remaining snow to a rapid melt-off.

Warmer weather continues with highs in the 50s by Monday. A dry pattern dominates the forecast with highs reaching the 60s by the middle of next week. Overnight lows will continue to fall below freezing each night, 20s this weekend and low 30s through the middle of next week.

I see no significant chance of rain (or snow) in the next 7 days.

Here’s the seven day:

Saturday: Record cold morning, sunny and not as cold afternoon, lows 4 to 13, highs around 42

Sunday:  Sunny

Monday: Mostly sunny

Tuesday: Sunny

Wednesday: Mostly sunny

Thursday: Sunny

Friday: Sunny

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texoma Pkwy in Sherman on Feb. 3, 2022
Winter storm knocks out power to thousands in Texoma
Bucket truck driver killed in crash on I-35 near Ardmore
The winter storm that hit Texoma Wednesday night is shutting just about everything down, except...
Sherman BBQ joint among few places open for essential snow day workers
From top left, clockwise: Justin Hughes, Donnie Middlebrooks, Jerome Rutherford, Kolby Watson
Manhunt underway for escaped McCurtain Co. inmates
Local Co-Op outages more localized, grid not to blame.
Local co-op: Outages more localized, grid not to blame

Latest News

Heal the Heartland
Heal the Heartland: Here’s how you can help tornado victims
This screen grab is from video that Carthage, Texas, resident Juliah Bandy says her Ring...
North Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
A Gunter home was damaged when it was struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon.
Lightning strikes Gunter home
Baseball sized hail in Telephone, TX from Monday night's storms.
Monday storms pelt Texoma with hail