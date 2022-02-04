Record Cold Saturday Morning, Warmer Days Ahead

Snow and ice melted off the roads in rapid fashion Friday thanks to strong sunshine and highs that got a few degrees above freezing. However, the melt-water has re-frozen and will make for some patchy very slippery roads, especially less traveled routes, so please beware of that.

RECORD COLD: A lot of snow is still on the ground, and this will allow for a frigid night in Texoma with February 5 (daily) record lows on the chopping block tonight. This is also likely to be the coldest night of the entire winter, a few spots could get close to zero degrees! The sun is out tomorrow and with a moderate southerly breeze we reach into the 40s, dooming the remaining snow to a rapid melt-off.

Warmer weather continues with highs in the 50s by Monday. A dry pattern dominates the forecast with highs reaching the 60s by the middle of next week. Overnight lows will continue to fall below freezing each night, 20s this weekend and low 30s through the middle of next week.

I see no significant chance of rain (or snow) in the next 7 days.

Here’s the seven day:

Saturday: Record cold morning, sunny and not as cold afternoon, lows 4 to 13, highs around 42

Sunday: Sunny

Monday: Mostly sunny

Tuesday: Sunny

Wednesday: Mostly sunny

Thursday: Sunny

Friday: Sunny

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.