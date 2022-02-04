Sherman BBQ joint among few places open for essential snow day workers

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The winter storm that hit Texoma Wednesday night is shutting just about everything down, except for one local BBQ joint that’s cooking up a storm of its own.

“Everybody needs somewhere to eat,” said Chad Sellers, the manager at Cackle & Oink BBQ. “I mean, I did not expect it to be as busy as it was today. We’re a small business, so every dollar counts.”

The customers have been flowing in all day.

“I’m actually surprised we got as many people in here,” said Sellers.

Many of them have no other choice but to be out on the dangerous roads covered in snow and ice.

“We had to get two trucks thawed out enough to where we could get them going and feed the cattle,” said Bill White, a local rancher. “My son and I started doing it at about 9 o’clock this morning.”

White is the reason why manager Chad Sellers said he wants to stay open.

His goal is to give people like him and all the tow truck drivers, electricians, first responders, plumbers, and more a place to eat a warm meal.

“We’re just trying to do our part with the community and help out the best we can,” said Sellers.

Shonna Parsons heard they were open and decided to stop by.

“I thought this would be a great opportunity to support them and to take food to my dad,” said Parsons.

Her dad is in the hospital with broken bones in his face and internal bleeding.

“When I take it to him his eyes brighten, and you can just tell he’s really happy to get it,” said Parsons.

Cackle and Oink said it closes at 8 pm on Thursday but plans to remain open through the rest of the week, regardless of the weather.

