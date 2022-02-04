Texoma Local
SOSU Football reflects on National Signing Day

By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 12:43 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -The Southeastern Savage Stormed welcomed 30 new members to the football program on National Signing Day, including a handful right here in Texoma.

Head coach Tyler Fenwick says he feels like the program did solid job picking up guys in key areas that they needed and a successful season, like the one the Storm are coming off of, certainly helps with recruiting momentum.

”It’s a lot easier to talk about 9 wins and a bowl game and winning a bowl game and all that stuff, said Tyler Fenwick, SOSU head coach. “I think it gets kids to campus. You know you’re going to a place that has built from obviously where we were and where we’re out now. They can see the proof in it that we are building a program and we are winning games now.”

