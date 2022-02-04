Winter weather causing different plumbing problems from last year

(KXII) - Prepping your pipes for the temperatures will be essential to saving you thousands in potential repairs.

Logan Townley, the operations manager for Hunter’s Super Techs in Ardmore, said to let faucets drip so water is flowing and pipes can’t freeze.

“If you are in a spot where you feel safe to drive go get some faucet covers for the exterior of the home. Make sure all your outside water hoses are disconnected,” Townley said. “Walk through the outside first then move inwards.”

He says for homes on a raised foundation, cover vent holes on the exterior to protect fresh water feeds and sewage outlets running from the home.

“If you can get those covered up, definitely try and get those covered,” Townley said. “Two-by-four, a cinder block whatever you can, the wind going through there is the main concern.”

Townley said make sure water hoses are disconnected.

“If you have a home that is one a raised foundation and you don’t have a cement bottom or aren’t sitting on a slab, you’re going to have to vent holes on the exterior of the house,” Townley said.

Inside Townley said cover faucets, no matter if they’re frost free or spigots.

“Open cabinets around the stove, under faucets inside the house,” Townley said. “If you open those up you’ll expose all your pipework to your indoor heating system.”

Townley said that’ll help to keep pipes from frosting and freezing.

Keeping water flowing, Townley said, is also essential because flowing water cannot freeze and the little bump on your water bill is “way cheaper than a repair bill will be.”

“Some people drip them, some people leave them on a slow stream,” Townley said.

If you don’t drip your faucets Townley said pipes on the exterior of a home could bust in one or two places.

“The good news is it’s not going to ruin anything on the inside of the house, the bad part is you have to shut water down on the whole house or else it’s going to keep going,” Townley said.

Townley said for anyone running an HVAC heat pump system in their home, they need to go on defrost cycles in quicker intervals to keep from freezing.

“But gas furnaces and full electric you’re good to go so you just keep rocking and rolling,” Townley said.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.