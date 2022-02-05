Ardmore businesses adapt to keep doors open during winter storm

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Oklahoma’s most recent winter storm has forced many Ardmoreites to stay home and avoid the cold and icy roads.

And while many businesses across the city have chosen to close, others are doing whatever they can to remain open and keep customers safe.

One business that chose to stay open is the Sunset Grill on Main Street.

Owner Jess St. Clair has been working to sweep and sanding the walk-way in front of the restaurant to make access as easy as possible.

“Just trying to keep the ice and snow clear from the sidewalks so they can come in and out without falling down or slipping,” St. Clair said. “Just keeping people from hurting themselves.”

St. Clair said they’re also helping people get to and from their vehicles by offering a valet service upon arrival.

“We also help people get back to their cars when they come out, especially the elderly,” St. Clair said. We walk them back to their cars and make sure they’re safe.”

Sunset Grill wasn’t the only Main Street business that stayed open through the storm, which St. Clair said was a factor in his decision to remain open.

“A lot of our customers are people on Main Street, a lot of the other businesses and I think it’s important that we stay open for them as well,” St. Clair said.

For some businesses, just staying open isn’t enough.

Austin Fletcher with A&E Landscaping said he’s been helping other businesses clear snow from their parking lots.

“It needs to be done,” Fletcher said. “And we want to help people stay safe and businesses stay functioning as much as possible even though there is extreme weather.”

ODOT reports road conditions are still very slippery, so if you go out be sure and drive with extreme caution. Call businesses to make sure they’re open before heading out.

