Residents still without power in parts of Texoma

FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Thousands of residents are still without power in Fannin County after a winter storm slammed through the state.

Crews have been working around the clock to restore it but some may be in the dark for a few more days.

Heidi Kennedy, her husband and their friend are housesitting for her in-laws. They got to Fannin County on Wednesday and on Thursday morning they lost power.

“We’re trying to stay positive because we can’t control anything,” said Kennedy.

CEO John Ed Shinpaugh of Fannin County Electric Corporation wants people to know it has nothing to do with a lack of power.

“The outages are 100% related to freezing rain,” said Shinpaugh.

The freezing rain sticks and builds up on power poles and trees.

“And the limbs breaking and falling on the lines and either breaking the lines or just shorting the line out and causing it to go off,” john

They had crews waiting in the wings in case something like this happened, but FCEC says slick roads got in the way.

“We really struggled getting the trucks around,” said Shinpaugh.

In Fannin County, crews have been able to restore power to more than half the people who lost it but some may have to wait a few more days.

“You may go cut that tree, and repair that line and all of sudden 1,500 people are back on,” said Shinpaugh.

But some repairs are taking longer than others.

“for them to just say we’re not getting it done today is just devastating,” said Kennedy.

Shinpaugh says he hopes for the same progression in the next couple of days but that people should prepare for a few more days of no power.

