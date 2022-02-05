Sherman and Denison react to district realignment

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -On Thursday, the UIL announced it’s district realignments for the next two years. Some teams saw little change, but others like the Sherman Bearcats and Denison Yellow Jackets will see plenty of new faces next season.

Sherman is making the move to District 6 in Class 5A Division I. The Bearcats will be in a nine team district with Frisco ISD schools. The district includes Frisco, Frisco Centennial, Frisco Heritage, Frisco Lebanon Trail, Frisco Liberty Frisco, Lone Star, Frisco Reedy, and Frisco Wakeland.

”You got to be ready to play every week. There are no times to catch your breath,” said Cory Cain, Sherman football head coach. “You’ve got eight games that you’ve got to go out there and be your best. The bigger the district, the longer you have to play the best you can and be at the top of your game.”

As for Denison, they’re staying in District 7 for 5A Division II. along with Lovejoy and Princeton. However, the remaining district make up will be all new schools. Melissa, Crandall, Greenville, Mesquite Poteet, and Terrell will be joining the district.

”You can’t deny Lovejoy, they’ve had such a great run,” said Denison head coach Brent Whitson. “They’ve put some touches on the thing to make it a program to be envied. Melissa is doing the same kind of thing. I think the sleeper in the whole thing is Mesquite Poteet. I think it will be a battle every week.”

