Tips to keep all four-legged friends safe in freezing temperatures

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - In extreme cold temperatures, it may be easy to forget all the ways to protect the necessities, but it’s crucial to remember your four legged family members. A local veterinarian shares tips on how to give a little extra TLC to Fido and all your furry friends in freezing weather.

“When the temperatures get down in the teens like it is tonight, really all pets need to be inside,” said Dr. David Tidwell with Texoma Veterinary Hospital.

Tidwell said freezing weather can be deadly for animals.

“If they can’t come inside then they need to have a shelter with good insulation and some type of heat source to keep them warm,” said Tidwell.

Tidwell said for farm animals like cattle and horses, it’s important to feed them more than usual, because like humans, they burn more calories in the cold.

“With livestock obviously you need to make sure they always have water and it’s not frozen. Certainly need shelter as well, keep them out of the elements,” said Tidwell.

For house pets, sweaters and boots are helpful on walks.

“Short-haired, small, sick or elderly patients are going to need to go out and come right back in,” said Tidwell.

It’s best to keep pets away from slick patches, so they don’t slide and hurt themselves.

“Sometimes there’s going to be deicers, salt, things like that, chemicals out. So if you’re walking your pet and you think they’ve come in contact with any of those chemicals, certainly want to wash their paws off before they come back in and lick that off,” said Tidwell.

Outside time isn’t a bad thing, but it’s best to limit their playtime. Tidwell said if you’re cold, they’re cold.

“They’re not acclimated to the temperature just like we’re not and you go from 60 degrees to the teens and they’re gonna get hypothermic and cold,” said Tidwell.

