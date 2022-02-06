Calera Firefighters host 47th annual chili dinner

CALERA, Okla. (KXII) - On Saturday, Calera firefighters celebrated their 47th annual chili dinner with members of the community.

The chili dinner prepared by Calera Volunteer Fire Rescue included both mild and hot chili, sides and dessert.

The tradition started back in 1975 after the Calera Community Firefighters joined the Oklahoma Firefighters Association.

The event is still going strong forty-seven years later.

“The community comes in and they see us and it’s not an emergency. There’s nothing going on, it’s just chili and we can actually sit down and talk to everybody,” said Brian Norton, Calera Fire Chief.

If you missed their chili dinner event this time around, don’t worry there’s always next year.

