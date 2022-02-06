Cold Nights, Mild Days
A nice break from the snow, ice, and cold of last week!
A weak cold front shifts our winds to the north overnight but makes little impact on our temperatures, look for upper 20s tonight and back into the sun-filled 50s for Monday.
Southwesterly winds kick in by Tuesday, pushing highs into the 60s. A dry pattern will continue right through the next 7 days - expect clear, cold nights and mostly sunny, mild days.
A dry cold front passes Friday or Saturday, it should be windy and a bit cooler for Saturday with scattered clouds, but we’re not talking arctic air this go-round, and weekend highs should still make the 50s. Not bad!
Here’s the seven day:
Monday: Sunny
Tuesday: Sunny
Wednesday: Sunny
Thursday: Sunny
Friday: Sunny
Saturday: Partly cloudy, windy and a little cooler
Sunday: Sunny
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist
News 12 / KXII-TV
