Cold Nights, Mild Days

A weak cold front shifts our winds to the north overnight but makes little impact on our temperatures, look for upper 20s tonight and back into the sun-filled 50s for Monday.

Southwesterly winds kick in by Tuesday, pushing highs into the 60s. A dry pattern will continue right through the next 7 days - expect clear, cold nights and mostly sunny, mild days.

A dry cold front passes Friday or Saturday, it should be windy and a bit cooler for Saturday with scattered clouds, but we’re not talking arctic air this go-round, and weekend highs should still make the 50s. Not bad!

Here’s the seven day:

Monday: Sunny

Tuesday: Sunny

Wednesday: Sunny

Thursday: Sunny

Friday: Sunny

Saturday: Partly cloudy, windy and a little cooler

Sunday: Sunny

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.