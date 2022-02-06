Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Cold Nights, Mild Days

A nice break from the snow, ice, and cold of last week!
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A weak cold front shifts our winds to the north overnight but makes little impact on our temperatures, look for upper 20s tonight and back into the sun-filled 50s for Monday.

Southwesterly winds kick in by Tuesday, pushing highs into the 60s. A dry pattern will continue right through the next 7 days - expect clear, cold nights and mostly sunny, mild days.

A dry cold front passes Friday or Saturday, it should be windy and a bit cooler for Saturday with scattered clouds, but we’re not talking arctic air this go-round, and weekend highs should still make the 50s. Not bad!

Here’s the seven day:

Monday: Sunny

Tuesday: Sunny

Wednesday: Sunny

Thursday: Sunny

Friday: Sunny

Saturday: Partly cloudy, windy and a little cooler

Sunday:  Sunny

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman rescued after floating two day on lake
Woman rescued after floating on Lake Texoma on air mattress
Police say 41-year-old Kevin Milazzo killed four members of his own family before fatally...
Police: Gunman killed four, then himself in Texas
From top left, clockwise: Justin Hughes, Donnie Middlebrooks, Jerome Rutherford, Kolby Watson
Manhunt underway for escaped McCurtain Co. inmates
Crews have been working around the clock to restore it but some may be in the dark for a few...
Residents still without power in parts of Texoma
Prepping your pipes for the temperatures will be essential to saving you thousands in potential...
Winter weather causing different plumbing problems from last year

Latest News

Heal the Heartland
Heal the Heartland: Here’s how you can help tornado victims
This screen grab is from video that Carthage, Texas, resident Juliah Bandy says her Ring...
North Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
A Gunter home was damaged when it was struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon.
Lightning strikes Gunter home
Baseball sized hail in Telephone, TX from Monday night's storms.
Monday storms pelt Texoma with hail