Local restaurant braves winter storm, remains open

By Rebecca Baez
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - While the winter storm that hit Texoma this week forced several businesses to shut their doors, closing up shop was not an option for one local restaurant.

As snow and ice fell onto the streets of Denison, David Franklin owner of Parish 1807 Grill was in the kitchen preparing to feed the community.

“If its just one customer, we’re there to serve them,” said Franklin.

Around Texoma, businesses closed their doors in preparation for the storm, but at Parish 1807 Grill, patrons were able to enjoy some Cajun creole cuisine.

“Messages coming through Facebook and coming through Instagram asking if we were open,” said Franklin.

And sure enough, people came out.

“Their bellies were asking for it, so I was excited, I was excited,” said Franklin.

Because of the weather, Franklin told all his employees to stay home and received help of those closest to him.

" I was cooking, preparing, my mom was helping me prepare the food and my friend handled the front of the house,” said Franklin.

Although the snow didn’t scare away everyone, it still affected business.

“We did experience some level of financial impact, right, because on the two days the ice storm hit were two of our busiest days,” said Franklin.

While the new restaurant is still in their soft opening phase, Franklin is overwhelmed by the support from the community, and looks forward to their grand opening on February 19th.

“Brass bands from New Orleans are going to be here, we have the Mardi Gras Indians so we’re bringing Mardi Gras right here to Denison Texas,” said Franklin.

