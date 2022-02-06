Oklahoma roads clearing up following winter storm

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - This weeks winter storms left roads across Oklahoma in dangerous condition.

But with the worst of the weather seemingly behind us for now the Oklahoma Department of Transportation has a word of warning for drivers moving forward.

After a couple days of sunshine roads across the state are beginning to thaw out and ODOT is working to clear up the remaining elements left by the storm.

But despite roads appearing to be in better condition drivers may want to consider continuing exercising some extra caution.

After battling multiple waves of precipitation ODOT finally got some assistance from the weather.

“Definitely getting the warmer weather yesterday and the sun to finally start cracking open some of that top layer of ice really helped a lot,” said ODOT public information officer Cody Boyd.

The sunshine helped clear up a lot of the snow and ice and now ODOT is working to put the finishing touches on the highways.

“We’re trying to go back in and just kind of mop up getting the last bit of snow and ice off the pavement,” Boyd said. “So getting it off those shoulders and off those medians that way it won’t pose as much of an issue for drivers.”

Despite significant progress, certain parts of the state are still dealing with lasting effects.

“In southern Oklahoma they’re out in areas between Lawton, Duncan, Waurika, Davis area kind of cleaning up some of the last areas that were hardest hit,” Boyd said. “So drivers will definitely see plows out today.”

For those areas specifically ODOT is asking drivers not to get ahead of themselves and continue being cautious of lingering conditions especially at night.

“If there’s any water on the roadway and your close to or at freezing that’s something that could become a slick patch of ice just at a moments notice,” Boyd said. “So we really want drivers the next few days until temperatures jump back up, if they jump back up or until everything gets really melted off just to drive with that in mind.”

For more precise updates on conditions of specific roadways use the Drive Oklahoma app or visit okroads.org

