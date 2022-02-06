Sherman church brings back chili cook-off after two year recess

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Competition is simmering along with a few other ingredients at First United Methodist Church for a chili cook-off.

“We’ve brought a very special chili- a hot chili, but this year I really hit the pepper to it,” said Jerry Holbert, who made chili for the cook-off.

The Sherman church brought back their chili cook-off on Sunday.

“I think it was just something that we knew a lot of people liked to cook, and that we’ve seen other churches do chili cook-offs in the past so we were like why don’t we do that and it make it our own,” said Laura Muller, the director of youth and communications for First United Methodist Church.

After canceling the event for two years because of COVID-19, the church said it was time to bring the cook-off back.

“Covid is like something we are going to have to learn how to live with, and it’s going to be part of our daily lives so to start gently stepping back into our normal activities and making it our new normal,” said Muller.

She said all the profits made go towards funding upcoming youth projects and missions that serve the local community by doing yard work or helping elderly neighbors.

“My daughter is in the youth program, and we try to help the program when we can,” said Shawn Rennwanz. “Any kind of fundraiser, we’re readily involved.”

“Our first place chili winner and who will take the trophy home and add stuff to it is Chris Waddle,” announced Laura Muller.

While only one took home the trophy for the best chili recipe, dozens more got in on the win to taste test the classic southern soul food themselves and twenty other runner-ups.

“Chili is great for colder weather, especially this week once we had all of our ice and stuff, so it warms your heart and your belly, and it’s a good cause,” said Muller.

