1 person dead after trailer drifts into oncoming traffic in Carter Co.

By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A woman is dead after a trailer separated from a truck, and drifted into oncoming traffic.

Police said on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 at 10:24 a.m. on OK-76, 2/10 miles north of Golf Course Rd., a Ford F150 pickup, driven by 50-year-old David S. Hammock, of Elmore City, was driving southbound when its 18-foot double axel utility trailer loaded with a smoker separated from the truck and drifted into the northbound lane.

The trailer then struck a 2016 Chevrolet Sonic driven by 56-year-old Gwendolyn Spellman, of Edmond, and ran the car off the road.

Spellman was flown to Medical City in Denton where she later died.

Her passenger, 56-year-old Gene Spellman, of Edmond, was treated and released from the hospital.

The driver of the truck, Hammock, was not injured.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

