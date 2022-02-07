Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Amazon increasing base salary caps to 350K

Amazon is breaking the bank in an attempt to entice employees.
Amazon is breaking the bank in an attempt to entice employees.(Source: WBRC)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Amazon hopes to entice employees with bigger paychecks.

The e-commerce and cloud computing giant is increasing its maximum base pay in the U.S. from $160,000 to $350,000 per year.

According to an internal blog post Monday, Amazon also said it will boost its overall compensation ranges for most jobs globally.

These changes are in effect for corporate and technology workers.

A spokesperson for Amazon wouldn’t comment but confirmed the authenticity of the blog post.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman rescued after floating two day on lake
Woman rescued after floating on Lake Texoma on air mattress
Police say 41-year-old Kevin Milazzo killed four members of his own family before fatally...
Police: Gunman killed four, then himself in Texas
Sherman and Denison react to realignment
Sherman and Denison react to district realignment
Around Texoma, businesses closed their doors in preparation for the storm, but at Parish 1807...
Local restaurant braves winter storm, remains open
A woman is dead after a trailer separated from a truck, and drifted into oncoming traffic.
1 person dead after trailer drifts into oncoming traffic in Carter Co.

Latest News

A “leadership committee” created by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp under a new state law must stop...
Judge: Kemp can’t use leadership committee funds for primary
President Joe Biden speaks during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in...
Biden: It ‘would be wise’ for Americans to leave Ukraine
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was the intended target of a 2020 kidnapping plot, federal officials said.
2nd guilty plea planned in alleged plot to kidnap Michigan governor
A view of the Justice Department in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2015. The Justice Department...
Justice Dept. signals it may allow safe injection sites
Monday brought a flurry of high-level diplomatic sit-downs as the West tries to ease tensions...
Diplomatic efforts ramp up amid Russia-Ukraine tensions