Child hit by car in Pontotoc Co.

BYNG, Okla. (KXII) - A 9-year-old boy was hit by a car on Friday in Byng.

Troopers said on February, 4, 2022 a car driven by 64-year-old Gayle Couch, of Francis, was traveling southbound on New Bethel Boulevard when she struck an unidentified minor on a sled in the roadway.

The child was taken to the Chickasaw Nation Medical Center in Ada, and was later transferred to OU Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City.

Troopers said the child is in stable condition, and the driver of the car was not injured.

