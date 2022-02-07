Cold Nights, Fairly “Warm” Days for February

The air is fairly dry and this promotes rapid evening cooling, you’ll probably want a coat if you’re out and about. They will fall into the upper 20s to low 30s by morning, a few degrees below the average but still close to the norm.

Satellite imagery shows a very benign pattern in the days ahead with a dry northwesterly flow aloft, little if any chance for rain as the Gulf is also stabilized from the recent arctic air.

Here’s what’s happening the rest of the week, a dry front passes Wednesday night with no real wind or weather with it. The big event happens Friday night when some modified arctic air barrels in with very strong winds. This air mass won’t be as cold as last week’s, but winds over 30 mph and temperatures in the 40s will make Saturday a good day to be inside, however, no precipitation is indicated at this time.

Here’s the seven day:

Tuesday: Sunny, breezy

Wednesday: Sunny

Thursday: Mostly sunny

Friday: Sunny, breezy

Saturday: Partly cloudy, very windy and much cooler

Sunday: Sunny

Monday: Sunny, windy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.