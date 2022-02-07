Felony charge dropped against Boswell Mayor

BOSWELL, Okla. (KXII) - A felony destruction of property charge against the mayor of Boswell has been dropped after police said his son admitted he was the one who did the crime.

Wayman “Buck” Eastwood was arrested on October 8, 2020 on a felony warrant for malicious injury to property.

Eastwood was accused of destroying about $14,000 worth of a neighboring ranch’s fence by piling trees and brush on it.

Court documents show that on December 18, 2020 Eastwood’s 35-year-old son Kyle Wayne Eastwood admitted to an officer that he was the one who dumped debris, that were originally located on the Eastwood property, over the fence, onto the Chris Smith property, that destroyed the fence.

The records show the damage was adjusted down to $2,750.

