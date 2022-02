CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the body of unidentified white male, approximately 37-years-old, was found near the Elephant Rock campground at Lake Murray.

OHP said the drowning occurred Mon. February 7, 2022 at approximately 9:28 a.m.

The case is under investigation.

We will update this story as more information comes in.

