One of four McCurtain Co. escaped inmates captured

IDABEL, Okla. (KXII) - Law enforcement arrested inmate Kolby Russell Watson on Saturday, who escaped from the McCurtain County Jail on February 3, 2022.

On Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office and Choctaw Nation Tribal Police conducted an operation that resulted in the capture and arrest of one of the escaped inmates from McCurtain County Jail.

Police said Watson was taken into custody without incident at a location in central McCurtain County.

Inmates Justin Michael Hughes, Donnie Kale Middlebrooks, and Jerome Lynn Rutherford remain at large.

The three inmates still at large are:

(Left to right) Jerome Lynn Rutherford, Jr., Justin Michael Hughes, and Donnie Kale Middlebrooks remain at large. (McCurtain County Sheriffs Office)

Jerome Lynn Rutherford, Jr., age 23, 6′, 153 lbs, black hair, brown eyes, from Idabel, OK

Justin Michael Hughes, age 20, 5′10,″ 170 lbs, brown hair, green eyes, from Idabel, OK

Donnie Kale Middlebrooks, age 21, 6′3″, 200 lbs, brown hair & eyes, from Texarkana, TX

If you see any of these individuals, do not approach. Please call 911 or the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 580-286-3331.

