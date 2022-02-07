Texoma Local
Sledding trash left behind at Sherman park

By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Photos shared by the Keep Sherman Beautiful Facebook page on Sunday showed carboard boxes from sledding left behind at the Herman Baker Park.

Pictures posted on February 6, 2022 showed enough trash was left behind to fill a pick-up truck.

Keep Sherman Beautiful said on their post that you can help keep the park clean by taking a trash bag next time you go to the park and up your exercise by picking up trash along the way.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

