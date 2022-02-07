Sledding trash left behind at Sherman park

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Photos shared by the Keep Sherman Beautiful Facebook page on Sunday showed carboard boxes from sledding left behind at the Herman Baker Park.

Pictures posted on February 6, 2022 showed enough trash was left behind to fill a pick-up truck.

Keep Sherman Beautiful said on their post that you can help keep the park clean by taking a trash bag next time you go to the park and up your exercise by picking up trash along the way.

We LOVE that everyone had a great time sliding down the wonderful hill at Herman Baker. What we don’t love so much is... Posted by Keep Sherman Beautiful on Sunday, February 6, 2022

