Vandals caught on camera after damage to several Pottsboro homes

A Pottsboro surveillance camera caught several people destroying someone's mailbox. The spree of vandalism may have also hit several other houses nearby.(KXII)
By Mike Rogers
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - A Pottsboro man’s security camera footage captured the moment his mailbox was ripped from the ground and thrown onto the street Sunday morning.

“Two individuals got out of the car and when they got out of the car they ripped off the mailbox off the post,” said Robert Wright. “Then another individual got out of the car and they stood in front of the mailbox and took pictures of it.”

Just down Tanglewood Trail and Wright believes the same group is responsible for breaking several parts of a white laminate fence just down the street from his house, which is Tanglewood Resort property.

“I think they just muscled it and tore it off by hand,” Wright said.

There was also another mailbox ripped from the ground and tossed on Georgetown Road and Wright believes all acts of vandalism were connected.

“It’s sad they did that,” Wright said. “I realize it was probably kids. It’s hard to describe your feelings, but it gives you feelings of anger but then there’s some understanding there as well because they are kids.”

Wright believes there may have been up to four people in the car.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

“(I wish they would) respect other people’s property as if it was their own,” Wright said. “I’m sure they would not want someone to come along and do that to their property.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

