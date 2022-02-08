Boswell family loses everything in fire

BOSWELL, Okla. (KXII) - A Boswell family lost everything in a house fire Monday morning.

The Boswell Volunteer Fire Department said they were paged out to a fire on February, 7, 2022 at 2:00 a.m.

Boswell Fire said if you can spare it they are taking donations for the residents.

List of items needed:

Sweaters- medium

Jackets- small or medium

Tops- small or medium

Sports bras/ bandeaus- medium

Underwear- small or medium

Bottoms- small or medium

Sweat pants- small

Jeans- sizes 4-5 or 25-27

Shoes- size 6-7

You can also contact the fire department at 1-580-743-0644 to donate.

Hugo Fire Department, Nelson Fire Department, Bluff Fire Department, and Messer Fire Department assisted in mutual aid.

Posted by Boswell Vol. Fire Department on Monday, February 7, 2022

