Boswell family loses everything in fire

A Boswell family lost everything in a house fire Monday morning.
A Boswell family lost everything in a house fire Monday morning.(Boswell Volunteer Fire Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BOSWELL, Okla. (KXII) - A Boswell family lost everything in a house fire Monday morning.

The Boswell Volunteer Fire Department said they were paged out to a fire on February, 7, 2022 at 2:00 a.m.

Boswell Fire said if you can spare it they are taking donations for the residents.

List of items needed:

Sweaters- medium

Jackets- small or medium

Tops- small or medium

Sports bras/ bandeaus- medium

Underwear- small or medium

Bottoms- small or medium

Sweat pants- small

Jeans- sizes 4-5 or 25-27

Shoes- size 6-7

You can also contact the fire department at 1-580-743-0644 to donate.

Hugo Fire Department, Nelson Fire Department, Bluff Fire Department, and Messer Fire Department assisted in mutual aid.

Good morning everyone, this morning at 2 am, we got paged out for a house fire. It is with a sad heart to say that they...

Posted by Boswell Vol. Fire Department on Monday, February 7, 2022

