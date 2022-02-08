Boswell family loses everything in fire
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BOSWELL, Okla. (KXII) - A Boswell family lost everything in a house fire Monday morning.
The Boswell Volunteer Fire Department said they were paged out to a fire on February, 7, 2022 at 2:00 a.m.
Boswell Fire said if you can spare it they are taking donations for the residents.
List of items needed:
Sweaters- medium
Jackets- small or medium
Tops- small or medium
Sports bras/ bandeaus- medium
Underwear- small or medium
Bottoms- small or medium
Sweat pants- small
Jeans- sizes 4-5 or 25-27
Shoes- size 6-7
You can also contact the fire department at 1-580-743-0644 to donate.
Hugo Fire Department, Nelson Fire Department, Bluff Fire Department, and Messer Fire Department assisted in mutual aid.
