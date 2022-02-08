Cold Nights, Mild Days

Wednesday and Thursday will continue the pattern of clear, cold nights and sunny, mild days. It won’t be nearly as Wednesday as it was Tuesday.

Further ahead, a very dry air mass will continue in place for the remainder of the week, preventing a Friday night cold front from having much chance to bring any rain. Winds crank up from the southwest on Friday, and along with dry air and sunny skies I expect highs to reach the lower 70s – almost 20 degrees above average.

Then, a big change blasts through – a surge of arctic air charges southward Friday and passes Texoma Friday night. Stout northerly winds and a significant temperature drop will accompany the front, but nothing to the extent of last week’s cold. Still, we’re talking northerly winds of up to 35 mph and daytime highs in the 40s. Super chilly!

Sunday’s weather improves as the wind slacks off and highs return to the 50s. Strong southerly winds return next week ahead of another powerful weather system that may pull in enough moisture to bring some decent rainfall by February 17th (Thursday).

Here’s the seven day:

Wednesday: Sunny

Thursday: Mostly sunny

Friday: Sunny, breezy

Saturday: Partly cloudy, very windy and much cooler

Sunday: Sunny

Monday: Sunny, windy

Tuesday: Sunny, breezy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

