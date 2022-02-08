Texoma Local
Denison city manager announces retirement

The City Manager for the City of Denison, Greg Smith, announced his retirement from the city on Monday.(City of Denison, Texas Government)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The City Manager for the City of Denison, Greg Smith, announced his retirement from the city on Monday.

“Since 1998 I have worked as a Texas City Manager and today, I have decided it is time to retire. I have enjoyed my time working for citizens in multiple cities, including here in Denison,” Smith said.

Mayor Janet Gott said the City intends to name Bobby Atteberry as its interim city manager.

“Because of the growth the City is experiencing, it was important to the Council that we ensure a smooth transition. Since Mr. Atteberry is serving as Assistant City Manager, it makes sense to move him into the Interim City Manager role,” said Mayor Gott.

Smith stepped down from his role on February 7, 2022.

