Fatal officer-involved shooting in Greenville

GREENVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A man is dead after an officer involved shooting Monday night in Hunt County.

The Greenville Police Department said at about 5:55 p.m. on February 7, 2022, they responded to a disturbance between tenants at the Ranchview Apartments located at 5700 Industrial.

At about 9:24 p.m. they were dispatched to the same area of the Ranchview Apartments in reference to a report of shots being fired.

Police discovered that an unidentified male was discharging both a rifle and a handgun.

Police said the man raised the handgun in the direction of officers in a threatening manner, that’s when the man was shot by officers and killed.

Anyone will additional information about the incident can call the Greenville Police Department at (903) 457-2900.

