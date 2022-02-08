Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Fatal officer-involved shooting in Greenville

A man is dead after an officer involved shooting Monday night in Hunt County.
A man is dead after an officer involved shooting Monday night in Hunt County.(WILX)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A man is dead after an officer involved shooting Monday night in Hunt County.

The Greenville Police Department said at about 5:55 p.m. on February 7, 2022, they responded to a disturbance between tenants at the Ranchview Apartments located at 5700 Industrial.

At about 9:24 p.m. they were dispatched to the same area of the Ranchview Apartments in reference to a report of shots being fired.

Police discovered that an unidentified male was discharging both a rifle and a handgun.

Police said the man raised the handgun in the direction of officers in a threatening manner, that’s when the man was shot by officers and killed.

Anyone will additional information about the incident can call the Greenville Police Department at (903) 457-2900.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas is suing Whitesboro Native and social media influencer Brittany Dawn Davis for what they...
Texas AG sues Texoma native and social media influencer Brittany Dawn Davis
Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the body of unidentified white male, approximately 37-years-old,...
Man drowns at Lake Murray
Woman rescued after floating two day on lake
Woman rescued after floating on Lake Texoma on air mattress
A woman is dead after a trailer separated from a truck, and drifted into oncoming traffic.
1 person dead after trailer drifts into oncoming traffic in Carter Co.
Law enforcement arrested inmate Kolby Russell Watson on Saturday, who escaped from the...
One of four McCurtain Co. escaped inmates captured

Latest News

The Oklahoma legislative session opened Monday, and Governor Stitt promised residents that he’d...
Gov. Stitt: Drug cartels have no place in Oklahoma
On Valentine’s Day you can watch the video shared to the zoo’s Facebook page, snuggle up with...
Frank Buck Zoo holds “Make Your Ex Hiss-tory” fundraiser
Texas Instruments is sharing more details about its latest 30 billion dollar Sherman facility...
Texas Instruments moving up construction timeline & expecting billions in revenue
The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who they said has been missing...
McCurtain Co. police search for missing woman