McCurtain Co. police search for missing woman

HOCHATOWN, Okla. (KXII) - The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who they said has been missing since Saturday.

Police said Alyssa Walker-Donaldson was last seen on February 5, 2022 leaving the Watering Hole Bar in Hochatown going to Chiggers Bar, but never made it.

Walker-Donaldson is African American, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 130 pounds, has black hair, and brown eyes.

Police said Walker-Donaldson was driving a white 2018 Buick Encore with Choctaw plate numbers CH7-5760.

If you have seen Walker-Donaldson or her car you can contact the The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office at 580-286-3331.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.