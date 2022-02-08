Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Nun, 80, gets prison for $835,000 school theft to pay for gambling

Mary Margaret Kreuper, 80, admitted stealing the money from 2008 to 2018 while she was...
Mary Margaret Kreuper, 80, admitted stealing the money from 2008 to 2018 while she was principal at St. James Catholic School in the LA suburb of Torrance. She pleaded guilty last July to wire fraud and money laundering.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A Los Angeles nun who stole more than $835,000 to pay for a gambling habit has been sentenced to a year in federal prison.

Eighty-year-old Mary Margaret Kreuper admitted stealing the money from 2008 to 2018 while she was principal at St. James Catholic School in the LA suburb of Torrance. She pleaded guilty last July to wire fraud and money laundering.

“I have sinned, I’ve broken the law and I have no excuses,” Kreuper told the court via teleconference.

In her plea agreement, Kreuper acknowledged diverting money to pay for personal expenses including gambling expenses incurred at casinos.

She was also ordered to pay back the school approximately $825,000 as restitution.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman rescued after floating two day on lake
Woman rescued after floating on Lake Texoma on air mattress
Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the body of unidentified white male, approximately 37-years-old,...
Man drowns at Lake Murray
Police say 41-year-old Kevin Milazzo killed four members of his own family before fatally...
Police: Gunman killed four, then himself in Texas
Texas is suing Whitesboro Native and social media influencer Brittany Dawn Davis for what they...
Texas AG sues Texoma native and social media influencer Brittany Dawn Davis
A woman is dead after a trailer separated from a truck, and drifted into oncoming traffic.
1 person dead after trailer drifts into oncoming traffic in Carter Co.

Latest News

Hundreds of community members and a whole lot of tension filled the Grayson County Courtroom...
Recap of first Texas Primary Election debate Monday
1st ever sensory friendly night hosted by The Owen Foundation and HeyDay
The Owen Foundation and HeyDay host sensory friendly event for Autism families
A woman is dead after a trailer separated from a truck, and drifted into oncoming traffic.
1 person dead after trailer drifts into oncoming traffic in Carter Co.
FILE - Dr. Eric Lander speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Jan....
White House: Top scientist resigns over treatment of staff