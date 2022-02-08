The Owen Foundation and HeyDay host sensory friendly event for Autism families

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - For the first time ever, The Owen Foundation and HeyDay partnered to present a sensory friendly night for kids with Autism.

For someone on the spectrum, bright flashing lights of an arcade and loud music playing over speakers at a bowling alley make enjoying themselves impossible.

The Owen Foundation and HeyDay co-hosted Monday nights private event to let these kids have an experience they don’t get often.

“Something like this where they are more comfortable, it gets them out of the house, they are able to be around other people but not super crowded where there overwhelmed or overstimulated is great,” Mother to a kid on the spectrum Cassie Wall said.

Cassie Wall is mom to a two and a half year old boy who was diagnosed with Autism last October.

Wall said if it wasn’t for The Owen Foundation, she wouldn’t have known what to do.

“Honestly I didn’t have a clue until I had my son and it’s very educational for some people and we need a lot of that,” Wall said.

Brina Dutton started The Owen Foundation, named after her own son who has Autism, to make sure every child could live their best life, no matter what challenges they face.

“It’s super important to me to go out and create those opportunities for kids so that they can be included in normal events that happen in the community,” Dutton said.

The event has been in the works since November.

“It’s just amazing to see them be able to have fun as a family, for the parents to relax a little and enjoy the kind of nights families typically take for granted,” Co-hosted the event Lori Parsons said.

Lights were all the way up, the music was soft, the bowling lanes were blocked off every three lanes, the arcade machine lights were dimmed, all to prevent overstimulation.

“I want him to be exposed to those type to things but obviously don’t want him to be uncomfortable and overstimulated the whole time so being able to bring him and him seeing other children and things like that I think is really good for him,” Wall said.

Brina Dutton wants this sensory friendly night will happen every quarter.

