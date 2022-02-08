Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Police: Driver cited for going 112 mph in Wisconsin was ‘late for a party’

The Wisconsin State Patrol cited a driver for going 112 mph in Eau Claire County in February of...
The Wisconsin State Patrol cited a driver for going 112 mph in Eau Claire County in February of 2022.(Wisconsin State Patrol)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin State Patrol issued a citation to a driver for going 112 mph on an Eau Claire County freeway in February.

The person who was cited for speeding told the State Patrol they were “running late for a party,” according to a Facebook post.

The State Patrol said the driver’s citation for going more than 25 mph over the posted 70 mph speed limit means they will automatically have their license suspended for 15 days upon conviction, according to state statute. No other citations were issued to the driver.

In the post, the State Patrol added: “The party will always be there. Please slow down and arrive alive.”

Copyright 2022 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas is suing Whitesboro Native and social media influencer Brittany Dawn Davis for what they...
Texas AG sues Texoma native and social media influencer Brittany Dawn Davis
Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the body of unidentified white male, approximately 37-years-old,...
Man drowns at Lake Murray
A woman is dead after a trailer separated from a truck, and drifted into oncoming traffic.
1 person dead after trailer drifts into oncoming traffic in Carter Co.
Woman rescued after floating two day on lake
Woman rescued after floating on Lake Texoma on air mattress
Law enforcement arrested inmate Kolby Russell Watson on Saturday, who escaped from the...
One of four McCurtain Co. escaped inmates captured

Latest News

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department shows Officer...
Breonna Taylor case resumes with 1st questioning of jurors
A protester holds a sign demanding justice for Amir Locke at a rally on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022,...
Amir Locke’s cousin arrested in probe that led to fatal raid
The owner of Fairytales Children's Bookstore in Nashville started a book drive after receiving...
Bookstore owner raises over 100 copies of ‘Maus’ for teachers after being banned in schools
FILE - President Joe Biden on Tuesday spoke about Tritium's plans to build a manufacturing...
Company to build plant for electric vehicle charging stations in Tennessee
A woman is dead after a trailer separated from a truck, and drifted into oncoming traffic.
1 person dead after trailer drifts into oncoming traffic in Carter Co.