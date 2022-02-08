Texoma Local
Police searching for Gainesville shooting suspects

A 19-year-old man was shot Monday night after an altercation outside a McDonald’s in Gainesville.
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A 19-year-old man was shot Monday night after an altercation outside a McDonald’s in Gainesville.

Police said it happened on Monday Feb. 7, 2022 around 8:54 p.m. on West California St.

They said a Gainesville man, Fidel Elias Diaz, had just gotten off work when a Hispanic male passenger, accompanied by two other people, in a white or gray Ford Fusion or Focus started a verbal argument with Diaz.

Diaz said the verbal argument escalated into a physical altercation when the front passenger exited the vehicle and confronted him in the parking lot.

Police said after the altercation, the front passenger ran to the suspects’ vehicle; retrieved a weapon and began firing at Diaz who was grazed on the foot by one of the bullets.

The suspects left the scene after the shooting and were last seen travelling south on Interstate 35.

Emergency Medical Services responded and treated Diaz’s injury at the scene.

Police are searching for three suspects, the driver, a front passenger, and a rear passenger.

The suspects and vehicle have not been identified at this time.

The investigation into this case is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Gainesville Police Department by calling (940) 668-7777, or through Facebook at Facebook.com/GTPolice.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Crimes Tip Hotline at (940) 612-0000.

Suspects:

Driver – Black female, 5′05″, 130 lbs wearing a black or brown jacket and shorts

Front Passenger – Hispanic male, 5′05″, 150-160 lbs with blonde buzz cut hair wearing a black sweater and white pants

Rear Passenger – Black male, 5′10″, 150-160 lbs with black hair styled in an afro with waves design

