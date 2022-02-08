Texoma Local
Recap of first Texas Primary Election debate Monday

By Emily Tabar
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Monday night was the first of two debates put on by the Conservative Men’s Club of Texoma, featuring GOP candidates for our local races ahead of the March primaries.

Hundreds of community members and a whole lot of tension filled the Grayson County Courtroom as candidates for Justice of the Peace precincts 2 and 4, County Commissioner precincts 2 and 4 and County Judge presented their platforms for office.

Justice of the Peace and Commissioner candidates shared why they are fit for the position and what changes they would bring to the table. They also answered questions on how they feel the county handles issues like COVID-19 and the mentally ill in Grayson County.

But perhaps the biggest race, County Judge, was what packed the event to standing room, spectators were even spilling out of the courtroom. Incumbent Bill Magers and his opponent Bruce Dawsey spoke on several issues: Covid-19, business incentives, jail overcrowding, and challenges of a County Judge.

“TI - a collaboration between the city of Sherman, Grayson County, the SISD, SEDCO, and Grayson College. Everyone pulling from the right direction to create a $30 billion investment with over 3,000 jobs,” said Magers.

“As far as abatements are concerned, they are a good thing. Counties and cities have to be competitive in order to bring growth, but we also have to be responsible with the amount of abatements that we give,” said Dawsey.

News 12 will livestream the next debate Thursday February 10th on our Facebook page and on our website.

Early voting for the Texas Primary Election begins next Monday, February 14th and runs through the 25th. Election day is March 1st.

