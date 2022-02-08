Stitt says full steam ahead on OK becoming a “Top 10 state,” says McGirt stands in the way

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Oklahoma governor Kevin Stitt delivered his fourth annual state of the state address to lawmakers Monday.

Similarly to the past three state of the state addresses, Stitt focused on his longtime goal of making Oklahoma a “Top Ten State.”

He said he plans to do that in four ways: by “driving hope for Oklahomans,” protecting Oklahoma values, making the state more business-friendly and giving taxpayers more bang for their buck.

He also said McGirt is a roadblock to making that happen.

“Oklahoma has been robbed of the authority to prosecute crimes,” Stitt said. “Put simply, McGirt jeopardizes justice. Over the past year, we’ve done everything we can to protect law and order and limit the impacts of this decision.”

Calling the McGirt ruling a “jigsaw puzzle of jurisdiction,” Stitt celebrated two recent supreme court announcements-that McGirt does not apply to people already convicted of crimes, and that the court would hear a case to decide the jurisdiction for crimes on native land committed by non-native offenders with native victims .

Stitt also spoke about a bill that would change how schools in Oklahoma are funded.

“In Oklahoma, we need to fund students, not systems,” Stitt said. “Pro Tem Treat filed a bill called the Oklahoma Empowerment Act. It makes sure that money follows the student, and it would make us a national leader in school choice.”

In a tweet Monday afternoon, current state superintendent and gubernatorial candidate Joy Hoffmeister said she disagrees, calling the voucher plan a “rural school killer” that would rob funds from 90% of Oklahoma public school students.

When talking about how Oklahoma took care of families this past year, Stitt said he wants to take away the grocery tax, which is 4.5% percent statewide.

“Many Oklahomans are already struggling under the weight of record inflation,” Stitt said. “Let’s give them more help this year. Because, after all, we need more taxpayers, not more taxes.”

Stitt is up for re-election this year, but Oklahoma’s filing deadline isn’t until April.

Oklahoma State Superintendent of Education Joy Hofmeister is switching parties to challenge Stitt as a democrat in November.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.