Students walk out, protest removal of chocolate milk from school lunch menu

Students in California walked out of class to rally outside, protesting the district’s decision to remove chocolate milk from the lunch menu. (Source: KCRA)
By Emily Van de Riet and Jason Marks
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(KCRA) - There was a mass student protest at a school in California on Friday over an issue near and dear to their hearts – chocolate milk.

The students of Sierra Vista K-8 School, which is southwest of Sacramento, walked out of class to rally outside, protesting the district’s decision to remove chocolate milk from the lunch menu due to its high sugar content.

Students say they were caught off guard by the district’s decision and quickly organized to take action.

A district official says a compromise was reached – chocolate milk will return for one day every other week.

Copyright 2022 KCRA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

