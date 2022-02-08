Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Voluntary recall issued for at-home COVID-19 test illegally imported into the United States

According to the FDA, these tests are not authorized, cleared or approved for distribution or...
According to the FDA, these tests are not authorized, cleared or approved for distribution or use in the United States.(FDA)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Food and Drug Administration has posted a voluntary recall of the Standard Q COVID-19 AG Home Test due to confirmed reports it was imported into the United States illegally.

According to the FDA, these tests are not authorized, cleared or approved for distribution or use in the United States.

SD Biosensor, Inc. is issuing the recall of its product out of an abundance of caution, though there is no known distribution of these tests directly to consumers.

Anyone who may potentially have one of these tests is encouraged to throw it away and use an FDA authorized test instead.

SD Biosensor has launched an investigation to determine how the product was illegally imported into the United States.

The company is also taking measures to prevent further attempts at illegal importation of unauthorized tests.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the body of unidentified white male, approximately 37-years-old,...
Man drowns at Lake Murray
Texas is suing Whitesboro Native and social media influencer Brittany Dawn Davis for what they...
Texas AG sues Texoma native and social media influencer Brittany Dawn Davis
A woman is dead after a trailer separated from a truck, and drifted into oncoming traffic.
1 person dead after trailer drifts into oncoming traffic in Carter Co.
Woman rescued after floating two day on lake
Woman rescued after floating on Lake Texoma on air mattress
Law enforcement arrested inmate Kolby Russell Watson on Saturday, who escaped from the...
One of four McCurtain Co. escaped inmates captured

Latest News

No one ever thought Michael Roccati would be able to take a step again. In 2017, he was...
First tests of spinal cord treatment help paralyzed people walk
FILE - Peloton CEO John Foley celebrates at the Nasdaq MarketSite before the opening bell and...
Peloton co-founder steps down after rough ride
No one ever thought Michael Roccati would be able to take a step again. In 2017, he was...
First tests of spinal cord treatment help paralyzed people walk
FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2019, file photo, an Oscar statue appears at the 91st Academy Awards...
‘Power of the Dog’ tops Oscar noms with 12; ‘Dune’ nabs 10
Signs are displayed at a tent during a health event on June 26, 2021, in Charleston, W.Va....
Opioids fight needs new strategy and a Cabinet-level leader, bipartisan group says