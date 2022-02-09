Texoma Local
Black History Month events underway in Texoma

By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:22 PM CST
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Black History Month is underway here in Texoma, and on Tuesday, Grayson College hosted its annual Black History month program as part of the Bowie Foundation Black History Month Festival events.

“It’s important because our young people .. we were teenagers then .. our young people need to see the importance of getting involved,” Founder of the Bowie Foundation Barbara Bowie said.

At Tuesday night’s Grayson College Black History Month Event, Barbara Bowie was awarded the Living Legend award for her history and education during her lifetime.

Bowie became involved with the Civil Rights movement at 13-years-old attending Mississippi Freedom Riders meetings.

“I think it’s important that not just our kids but people get to know them, see them, because what your understanding is that we are still alive so this has not been that long ago that we fought for our rights in the civil rights movement,” Bowie said.

Bowie founded the Bowie Foundation which provides performing arts after school and summer programs, multiple services for youth and their families, and educational and community events, like the one on Tuesday night.

“We bring to the community several events that have to do with the history of the civil rights movement,” Bowie said.

Four of the original members  of the Mississippi Freedom Riders will be traveling to Texoma on a Greyhound Bus on Thursday and doing tours around Grayson County for three days.

Anybody can ride the bus for 10 cents.

