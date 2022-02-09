Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Cost of fast food continues to rise

McDonald’s increased its menu prices by about 6% last year.
McDonald’s increased its menu prices by about 6% last year.(Gray)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Like many other things, fast food is getting more expensive.

Chipotle reported Tuesday a typical order from them costs about 10% more than it did a year ago.

McDonald’s increased its menu prices by about 6% last year, and Starbucks hiked its prices once in October and then again in January.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports food away from home got about 6% more expensive in 2021, and experts say that trend will continue this year.

They blame the rising costs partly on the increases in restaurant wages, costs of ingredients and transportation expenses.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old man was shot Monday night after an altercation outside a McDonald’s in Gainesville.
Police searching for Gainesville shooting suspects
Texas is suing Whitesboro Native and social media influencer Brittany Dawn Davis for what they...
Texas AG sues Texoma native and social media influencer Brittany Dawn Davis
Texas Instruments is sharing more details about its latest 30 billion dollar Sherman facility...
Texas Instruments moving up construction timeline & expecting billions in revenue
The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who they said has been missing...
McCurtain Co. police search for missing woman
Police arrested 53-year-old Yolanda Denise Coale on an aggravated child abuse charge after her...
9-year-old accused of beating little brother with broomstick

Latest News

The teddy bear was left at Milwaukee's General Mitchell International Airport.
Owner of teddy bear lost at Milwaukee airport has been found
In this image from an April 2017 video provided by the Denver Police Department, Olivia Gant,...
Mom who abused 7-year-old with fake illnesses sentenced to 16 years in prison
A massive trucker protest against Canada's coronavirus restrictions enters its second week....
Trudeau defends Canadian COVID restrictions amid truck blockades
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Toxicologist testifies that drugs did not kill George Floyd