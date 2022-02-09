Durant’s Highland Cemetery preserving records electronically

DURANT, Texas (KXII) - The city clerk and cemetery administrator of Durant, along with the city’s administrative assistant have electronically converted more than 29,000 paper records of the Highland Cemetery dating back to the late 1890′s to make the information about who is buried there easily accessible.

“The city took over the record keeping and the administration duties for Highland Cemetery record keeping sometime in the ‘70′s,” said Kelli Simmons, city of Durant public information officer. “Before that, that record keeping was somewhat hit or miss, it was pretty accurate but we have done some projects to penetrate the ground with radar to make sure people are buried where they’re said to be buried.”

During that project the city learned that there are vacant spaces of land available and they won’t have to expand the cemetery in the new future.

But the burial records of the cemetery, which were taken over by the city of Durant in the 1970′s, were not consistent Simmons said.

Recently the burial records were all converted electronically so people looking for the grave of a loved one could find it with ease.

“When people come in to check on cemetery records they ask one of our staff, they give names or approximate location, sometimes it’s maiden name, married name then we would have had to go back into the journals and look alphabetical order, or approximate location and find it that way,” Simmons said.

Now with the new database they’re “able to search by name and narrow that down much quicker,” Simmons said.

Simmons said the city has converted all the paper records onto an electronic fire and sometime this year plan on procuring cemetery software to where it will be searchable by the public.

“Our city clerk or cemetery administrator receives the death certificate and puts it into the database,” Simmons said. “That happens almost immediately in a speedy manner.”

Simmons said the records were all well maintained in the journal and this system will streamline the process of searching for and finding where someone’s loved one is buried in the 80 acre cemetery.

“There’s a map of Highland on the website and we tell someone for instance ‘your loved one is buried in section blank and we’re able to narrow it down from there,” Simmons said.

There are also accessible paper and digital maps of the cemetery.

