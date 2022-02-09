Texoma Local
Frank Buck Zoo holds “Make Your Ex Hiss-tory” fundraiser

By Emily Tabar
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - Is someone from your past bugging you? Valentine’s Day is less than a week away and Frank Buck Zoo is offering a special treat for you or someone you love.

This is a Madagascar hissing cockroach named Samson. Next week he’ll be a sweet treat for a hungry armadillo, and for a good cause.

“We love being able to raise money for conservation,” said Amanda Arnold, Senior Animal Care staff member with Frank Buck Zoo.

Back by popular demand, the Make Your Ex Hiss-tory fundraiser.

“Zoos are actually some of the biggest places that fundraise towards these various projects. A lot of people don’t realize all the good that zoos are able to do,” said Arnold.

It’s meant to both brighten someone’s day and bring in money for zoo conservation efforts.

“Maybe it’s a little cathartic if they’ve ever had maybe a relationship that didn’t work out,” said Arnold.

The lucky critter whose snacking will make some people’s Valentine’s Day sweeter, Bilbo.

“He is one of over 20 species of armadillos you can find ranging from North to South America. The only species of armadillo we have here in North America are the 9 banded,” said Arnold.

Bilbo is Frank Buck Zoo’s 6 banded armadillo from South America.

“He loves to eat bugs so much that he’s called an insectivore. For the fundraiser he’ll be eating cockroaches, but he also eats meal worms and wax worms and grasshoppers,” said Arnold.

It costs $5 to name a cockroach. All the money raised will go toward funds like giraffe, cheetah or giant armadillo conservation efforts.

“Bilbo, he has a never ending stomach for these things. So don’t hold back,” said Arnold.

Submissions will be accepted until noon this Friday. Here’s where you can send your submission.

On Valentine’s Day you can watch the video shared to the zoo’s Facebook page, snuggle up with your Valentine, and watch Bilbo munch on a cockroach named after someone you’ve left in the past.

