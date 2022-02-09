Texoma Local
Grass fires arise following expiration of Love County burn ban

Members of the Lake Murray Village volunteer fire department respond to a grass fire less than 24 hours after a burn ban expired.(Kemper Ball)
By Kemper Ball
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:34 PM CST
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - After six weeks people in love county can burn their trash and use fire pits again.

But in the little more than 24 hours since the burn ban expired Love County fire departments have had a busy run.

“We know people have had piles ready to burn because they’ve been asking us if they can burn,” said Lake Murray volunteer fire department chief Bryan Rieck. “So we knew as soon as the burn ban was lifted we were going to be ready.”

Rieck says as soon as the ban lifted Monday the Lake Murray Village volunteer fire department was called to a grass fire.

It was started on purpose but got out of control.

“It burned right up to every side of their house and about 7 acres of their pasture,” Rieck said.

The crew was able to get the fire out in about an hour but it wasn’t long before more departments were dispatched to another fire on the east side of the county.

“Same exact scenario that was two burn barrels just got out and once it got out it spread,” Rieck said.

Rieck says he understands the importance of controlled burns, especially for farming but he says even with the burn ban gone conditions are still dangerous.

“We’re still under severe drought conditions,” Rieck. “People assume you get a little rain you get a little snow its wet you can burn. Everything is dead vegetation is dead right now.”

He advises people hold off on burning until vegetation becomes a little greener but if you have to burn keeping your grass lines low, be ready to call for help and above all else stay alert.

“Stay with it,” Rieck said. “An unattended fire is an out of control fire. Whether its a fire pit or a hundred acres, an unattended fire is an out of control fire.”

If you do have to burn under these conditions you should call your local fire department beforehand and warn them so they don’t respond to any false alarms from concerned citizens.

