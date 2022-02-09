Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

High school wrestler gives opponent a special moment during dual meet

Newtown's Marc Maurath went back out onto the mat for a special match against James Dutkowski. Thanks to Todd Piccuillo for sharing the video with Channel 3.
By Rob Polansky and Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTOWN, CT (WFSB/Gray News) - A display of sportsmanship during a high school wrestling meet is getting a lot of attention.

At the end of a dual meet in Connecticut, an athlete went back on the mat for a featured match against a player for the other team.

He helped the player, who has special needs, achieve one of his goals of pinning an opponent.

“I’ve seen these kinds of moments play out on social media before, but never in person,” said Todd Piccuilo, who shared the video he posted to Facebook with WFSB. “Everyone in the gym tonight is better for being there to see this.”

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old man was shot Monday night after an altercation outside a McDonald’s in Gainesville.
Police searching for Gainesville shooting suspects
Texas is suing Whitesboro Native and social media influencer Brittany Dawn Davis for what they...
Texas AG sues Texoma native and social media influencer Brittany Dawn Davis
The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who they said has been missing...
McCurtain Co. police search for missing woman
Texas Instruments is sharing more details about its latest 30 billion dollar Sherman facility...
Texas Instruments moving up construction timeline & expecting billions in revenue
Police arrested 53-year-old Yolanda Denise Coale on an aggravated child abuse charge after her...
9-year-old accused of beating little brother with broomstick

Latest News

Houston Police are looking for suspects in an apparent road-rage shooting that wounded a...
Police: 9-year-old shot in head in suspected Houston road-rage attack
The move comes as deaths from COVID-19 remain high but new cases across the country have dropped.
As state mask rules taper, pressure shifts to school leaders
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the agency is looking at updating its masking guidance.
CDC director looking at masking guidelines
In this Jan. 9, 2019 photo, guests watch a show near a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse in...
Your Disney vacation photos could end up in the Smithsonian – here’s how