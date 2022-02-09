More Springlike Weather Thu-Fri, Chilly North Winds Saturday

Our pattern of clear, chilly nights and unseasonably warm days continues on course for Thursday and Friday. Tonight’s lows will be mostly in the mid and upper 30s, Thursday’s highs will be near 70 with light winds. Friday is expected to be sunny, quite windy, and with highs reaching well into the 70s.

Then, a big change blasts through – a surge of arctic air charges southward Friday night and passes Texoma before sunrise Saturday. Stout northerly winds and a significant temperature drop will accompany the front, but this will be nothing to the extent of last week’s cold. Still, we’re talking northerly winds of 20-35 mph and daytime highs in the 40s. Quite chilly!

After a freeze Sunday morning, the weather pattern warms again and we’re expecting sunshine and near 70 degrees by Valentine’s Day (Monday). Stout southerly winds begin to boost the moisture supply next week and this is expected to interact with a new next upper-level system to offer up fairly good chances of rain by Wednesday. We certainly need it!

Here’s the seven day:

Thursday: Clouds early, sunny by afternoon

Friday: Sunny, windy and unseasonably warm (Nice!)

Saturday: Partly cloudy, very windy and much cooler

Sunday: Sunny

Monday: Sunny

Tuesday: Increasing clouds, windy

Wednesday: 60% Rain, windy

