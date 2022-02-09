Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Texas Instruments moving up construction timeline & expecting billions in revenue

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Texas Instruments is sharing more details about its latest 30 billion dollar Sherman facility that will produce chips for cars, automobiles, electronics, and more.

Sherman expects the New Year to mark the start of construction on TI’s first two phases of the largest electronic production facility in Texas.

“We have a lot of work to do as a city in preparation for this large manufacturing facility,” said Sherman Mayor David Plyler.

The city said TI originally said it planned to build all four stages of the factory by 2040, but now it said that the timeline is moving up to between 2026 and 2030.

That’s 10 to 15 years sooner than expected, and that means Sherman has new deadlines of its own to meet.

“When the plant opens, even before production begins, they’re going to need water, they’re going to need sewer services, they’re going to need these other services that the city provides, so we’ve got to be ready,” said Plyler.

Sherman City Spokesperson Nate Strauch said the biggest focus for preparations is water.

“We have enough water right now, today, to serve the first phase of construction for TI, but what we don’t have is enough to actually cover all four phases,” said Strauch.

He said Sherman is considering expanding the water treatment plant and adding a new pipeline from Lake Texoma.

TI also released it expects to generate 5 to 6 billion dollars in revenue annually for the company once fully operational.

“They’ll pay all the costs that it costs to operate each plant, so a portion of the 5 to 6 billion in revenue will come back to Sherman, but not all of it,” said Kent Sharp, the Sherman Economic Development Corporation president.

Sharp said the money Sherman expects to see from revenue will come through taxes.

“That’s how the economic impact really starts to impact Sherman because there are sales taxes, the city gets revenue on water and sewer sales, natural gas, so there’s a lot of utility costs,” said Sharp.

Sherman said it hopes to see ground break in late spring or early summer

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas is suing Whitesboro Native and social media influencer Brittany Dawn Davis for what they...
Texas AG sues Texoma native and social media influencer Brittany Dawn Davis
Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the body of unidentified white male, approximately 37-years-old,...
Man drowns at Lake Murray
Woman rescued after floating two day on lake
Woman rescued after floating on Lake Texoma on air mattress
A woman is dead after a trailer separated from a truck, and drifted into oncoming traffic.
1 person dead after trailer drifts into oncoming traffic in Carter Co.
Law enforcement arrested inmate Kolby Russell Watson on Saturday, who escaped from the...
One of four McCurtain Co. escaped inmates captured

Latest News

The Oklahoma legislative session opened Monday, and Governor Stitt promised residents that he’d...
Gov. Stitt: Drug cartels have no place in Oklahoma
On Valentine’s Day you can watch the video shared to the zoo’s Facebook page, snuggle up with...
Frank Buck Zoo holds “Make Your Ex Hiss-tory” fundraiser
A man is dead after an officer involved shooting Monday night in Hunt County.
Fatal officer-involved shooting in Greenville
The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who they said has been missing...
McCurtain Co. police search for missing woman